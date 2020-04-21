Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 13,963,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

