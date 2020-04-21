Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $41.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,225.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

