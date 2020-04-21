Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 1,459 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

