Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 7,037,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

