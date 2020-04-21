Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,359,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

