Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter.

