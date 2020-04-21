Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases £517,680 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Paul Read purchased 1,200 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £431.40 ($567.48) per share, with a total value of £517,680 ($680,978.69).

Paul Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Paul Read acquired 1,200 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £420.50 ($553.14) per share, for a total transaction of £504,600 ($663,772.69).

LON:PNL traded up GBX 182 ($2.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £422 ($555.12). The company had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 404.36 ($5.32) and a one year high of £440.50 ($579.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £414.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of £420.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

