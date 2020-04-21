Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective (down from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,712.69 ($35.68).

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,912 ($25.15) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,070.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,509.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

