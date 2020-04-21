Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price (down from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,712.69 ($35.68).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,912 ($25.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,070.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,509.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.