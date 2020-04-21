Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Perrigo by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

