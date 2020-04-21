PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.62. 1,762,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

