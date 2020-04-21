Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Len E. Williams purchased 4,500 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $910,350. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

