Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

PNR stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 410,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

