Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 10.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $43.82 on Tuesday, reaching $1,222.79. 1,333,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.12. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

