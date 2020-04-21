Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 5.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 89,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

UNH traded down $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.90. 2,109,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.10 and a 200 day moving average of $268.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

