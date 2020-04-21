PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MVEN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PeerStream to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PeerStream in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MVEN opened at $0.54 on Friday. PeerStream has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

