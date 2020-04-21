Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. The company has a market cap of $115.54 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group will post 521.9999602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Ian Barlow acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

