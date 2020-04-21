Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SYNC stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.08. Syncona has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.51).

In related news, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66). Also, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

