PDS Planning Inc Sells 392 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.18. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

