PDS Planning Inc Purchases 382 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.