PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

