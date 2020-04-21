PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,260,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.