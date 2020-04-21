PDS Planning Inc Acquires 829 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 3,815,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.