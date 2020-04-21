Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 7,353,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,658. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

