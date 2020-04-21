PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PAVM opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.21.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

