PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,183. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

