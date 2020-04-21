Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

OSK stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.03. 423,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,687. The company has a market cap of $896.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,518,883.02. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$305,867.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,657,418.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,700 shares of company stock worth $126,043 and have sold 254,589 shares worth $821,827.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.