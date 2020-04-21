Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Critical Analysis

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) and BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Osisko gold royalties pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Osisko gold royalties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko gold royalties -60.03% 2.67% 2.06% BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko gold royalties and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko gold royalties 0 3 5 0 2.63 BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus price target of $15.95, suggesting a potential upside of 88.31%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than BRP Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Osisko gold royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko gold royalties $295.86 million 4.73 -$176.49 million $0.21 40.33 BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRP Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko gold royalties.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats BRP Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About BRP Group

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

