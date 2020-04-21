Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OBNK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,157. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last ninety days. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.