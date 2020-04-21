Oriental Land (CYAGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

CYAGF opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 349.08 and a beta of 0.25. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Oriental Land Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Earnings History for Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.