Oriental Land (CYAGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

CYAGF opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 349.08 and a beta of 0.25. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.