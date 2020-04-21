O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $373.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.12. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.88.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.