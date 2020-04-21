Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after buying an additional 124,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 329,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,158. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

