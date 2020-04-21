Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

WM traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 962,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.