Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

Shares of DXCM traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.60. 61,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,407. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $329.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $1,895,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,561 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,432 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

