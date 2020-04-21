Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 780 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 25.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Boeing by 21.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $7.33 on Tuesday, hitting $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,552,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.46. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

