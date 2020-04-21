Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 465 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.27 on Tuesday, hitting $371.94. 1,099,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

