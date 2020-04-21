Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 23,042 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 256,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.