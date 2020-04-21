Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,077 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

