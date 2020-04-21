Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,113 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9,424.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 185,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. 554,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

