Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 37,400 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.06.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. 70,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $121.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

