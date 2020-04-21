Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. 1,562,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,351. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

