Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,655 shares of company stock valued at $90,795,132 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

