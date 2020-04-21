Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 29,882 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 86.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,749 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2,370.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,903. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

