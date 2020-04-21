Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,381 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. 110,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

