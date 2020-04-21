Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. Further, momentum witnessed in cloud services is a key catalyst. Moreover, strong demand for the latest autonomous database supported by ML is anticipated to drive the top line and provide the company a competitive edge against Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Database-as-a-Service market. Going ahead, it is expected to reap benefits from rising adoption of SaaS. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help it grow in the rest of 2020. However, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is expected to weigh on profitability. Further, lower hardware volumes are likely to hurt the top line.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 5,352,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 322.5% during the first quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 132.7% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 110,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

