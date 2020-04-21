Oppenheimer Lowers Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIFI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of WIFI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $515.42 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 753.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 241,764 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 190,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

