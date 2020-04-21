Oppenheimer Boosts Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $47.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.