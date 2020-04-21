Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock worth $1,844,998. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,171,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

