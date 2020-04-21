OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, ChaoEX and IDAX. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $80.65 million and approximately $113.79 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Kucoin, Neraex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, DDEX, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Bittrex, TDAX, Iquant, Coinsuper, Coinrail, BitForex, Ovis, HitBTC, BX Thailand, AirSwap, Bancor Network, BitBay, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Exmo, Radar Relay, Huobi, Braziliex, BitMart, CoinEx, IDCM, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, ABCC, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Crex24, TOPBTC, B2BX, Zebpay, IDAX, Independent Reserve, Vebitcoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io, COSS, OKEx, C2CX, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinone, Coinnest, Bitbns and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.