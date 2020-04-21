Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.37.

Okta stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $153.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,608 shares of company stock worth $27,167,140 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

